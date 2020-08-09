Images show crowded Indianapolis Speedrome amid pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Videos and pictures shared with CBS4 are raising questions about overcrowding at the Indianapolis Speedrome Saturday night.

Several photos and videos sent by people at the Speedrome show what looks like a packed speedway, with few masks in the crowd.

Marion County’s 25% capacity rule for sporting events is still in effect.

The Speedrome’s online schedule listed several races at the track Saturday night.

People in the photos do not appear to be following social distancing guidelines or the mask order despite signs at the Speedrome encouraging social distancing.

CBS4 has reached out to the Speedrome as well as the Marion County Health Department and Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office for comment.