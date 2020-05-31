IMAGES: Protests against police violence continue Sunday in Indianapolis

(Photo By Logan Jung)

INDIANAPOLIS — Protests continue in downtown Indianapolis Sunday as thousands demonstrate against police violence toward black Americans.

At 2 p.m., Indiana faith leaders held a procession in Indianapolis Sunday to protest the police killing of George Floyd, Dreasjon Reed and many others and to demand reform.

Indianapolis streets are still filled with protestors.

In response to the violence and destruction that occurred in Indianapolis overnight Saturday, Mayor Joe Hogsett signed an executive order implementing a curfew in Marion County from 8 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.

Images from Sunday’s protests can be found in the photo gallery above. The latest videos from our reporters covering the protests are posted below:

Monument Circle speakers saying the gathering is now unlawful. Anyone there would be subject to arrest. This was just after protesters began to March

⁦@CBS4Indy⁩ ⁦@FOX59⁩ pic.twitter.com/AP9X3pfDMN — Brett Kast (@brettkast) May 31, 2020

IMPD gearing up. This was taken a good 15-20 minutes ago. Just as the group at the circle began to march ⁦@CBS4Indy⁩ ⁦@FOX59⁩ pic.twitter.com/2dhimYJkl8 — Brett Kast (@brettkast) May 31, 2020

Ran into this gentleman cleaning the Abraham Lincoln statue at Pennsylvania and New York. He had some very good things to say ⁦@CBS4Indy⁩ ⁦@FOX59⁩ pic.twitter.com/jCXJvd8otK — Brett Kast (@brettkast) May 31, 2020

Lots of businesses on Mass Ave now boarded up @CBS4Indy @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/s4lgMYAHFC — Brett Kast (@brettkast) May 31, 2020