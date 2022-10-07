WESTFIELD, Ind. — Children at one Westfield Washington elementary school will have an e-learning day Friday after an illness affected a large number of students and staff.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Westfield Washington Schools wrote, “Over the past two days a large number of Oak Trace Elementary School students and staff began exhibiting symptoms of an illness with common symptoms of vomiting and upset stomach.”

The district says it is having an e-learning day at Oak Trace Elementary Friday based on the guidance of the Hamilton County Health Department.

The building on Oak Ridge Road will be closed to all students, staff, and administrators for deep cleaning.

All activities planned for Friday will be canceled including clubs and a movie night.

So far, the e-learning switch does not apply to any other Westfield Washington Schools.