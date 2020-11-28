Illinois Man arrested following theft investigation in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — An Illinois man faces multiple charges after police say they tracked down several stolen vehicles to a Sullivan County property.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest comes after a deputy learned that a stolen backhoe from Crawford County, Illinois was at a Sullivan County residence. Deputies were able to get a search warrant for the property.

The office said that while deputies were searching the property, they found several ATVs, tools, a trailer and a backhoe previously reported stolen from Lawrence and Crawford Counties. The office said they also found methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested Daniel Snyder for multiple preliminary counts of felony theft, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringes.