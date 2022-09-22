ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A family-owned Illinois farm is paying homage to everyone’s favorite wizard for their corn maze for the 2022 fall season.

That’s right, Selmi’s Greenhouse, Farm, and Pumpkin Patch in Rock Falls, Illinois, designed their corn maze this year into the shape of a wizard that you can make out to be Harry Potter.

Selmi’s deemed their 2022 season as “magical”-themed. Their post unveiling the theme read:

"This year, our corn maze will be quite the "magical' experience We are so excited to reveal this year's corn maze theme is wizards! We will also have a wizard-themed haunted house for anyone looking for a bit scarier experience."

Rock Falls, Illinois is located just over 2 hours west of Chicago.

Chicagoans, up for broomstick ride to see the magical maze?