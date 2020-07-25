Illinois family won’t have to repaint rainbow-striped house

MOLINE, Ill. — A house freshly painted with every color of the rainbow sparked joy for people in an Illinois neighborhood. But not everyone liked the look, and the city planned to fine her hundreds of dollars every day the bold colors remained.

After a rain shower. There’s always a rainbow. This one though, doesn’t rely on reflections or atmospheric conditions.

“I am glad it brings so many smiles to everybody,” said Taylor Berg, Rainbow House Owner.

From the picket fence, to the siding and even the front gate, Taylor owns the wood-frame house on 9th Ave. In Moline.

Taylor Berg, Rainbow House Owner: “Everybody seemed to like it.”

Galen Leonhardy lives directly across the road from the rainbow house. He’s lived there for 11 years. He says the rainbow house has become a source of happiness.

“The spirit of the rainbow house is giving people something else to focus on,” Galen Leonhardy said.

Taylor and her two boys spent four weeks painting. She says she even had to hang out the window to finish the siding, only to be told she was in violation of city code.

“I got a notice from the city I had to repaint so it was up to code otherwise I would receive a $750 dollar fine, per day ‘till it was done,” Taylor Berg said.

Taylor was told she had until July 21st to repaint her house a color similar to others on the block, but Taylor wanted that pot of gold.

“People were driving by telling me they love the house,” Taylor Berg said.

The city backtracked. In a hand written letter they said they’re reversing their decision. Moline city leaders now say the citations were intended for new homes, not existing ones.

As for Taylor, her message is simple.

“I think you should be able to paint your house any color you want,” Taylor Berg said.