Illinois company to acquire Monarch Beverage

INDIANAPOLIS– An Illinois company announced plans to acquire Indianapolis-based Monarch Beverage Company.

Reyes Beer Division said the transaction was set to close on Dec. 11.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to add a new state to our footprint,” said Reyes Beer Division CEO Tom Day. “Indiana is home to great brands, retailers and consumers. We are looking forward to learning the market and bringing our strengths and scale to our new customers.”

The company said the acquisition will add approximately 600 new employees, 16.1 million cases delivered to over 6,000 new customers, and brands from suppliers such as Molson Coors, Constellation, Heineken USA, Diageo, Mike’s, Boston Beer, Yuengling, Lagunitas and Pabst Blue Ribbon.

“Monarch Beverage Company has been family-owned and locally operated since 1947, and the team has serviced our customers and communities with pride over the past 73 years,” said Monarch’s Chief Executive Officer Phil Terry. “This acquisition represents the coming together of two great long-standing family-owned businesses. Reyes Beer Division is a proven industry leader, and we are confident that they will be a great distributor for the state of Indiana and lead the business to further success.”