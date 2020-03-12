IHSAA says state basketball tournament will continue in front of limited audience

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IHSAA has decided to continue with basketball tournaments with only essential staff and players’ families.

Fans who’ve bought tickets can get refunds. The IHSAA will attempt to stream every game through the state finals.

“Immediate family will be defined as parents, grandparents and siblings of players, student staffers, coaches and administrators,” IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox said.

“The IHSAA will provided a maximum of 75 admissions to each participating school in the boys basketball tournament exclusive of the 12 dressed players,” Cox said. “The maximum 75 admissions includes all coaches, support staff, school administrators and immediate family members.”

There will be no cheerleaders, pep bands or dance teams at the games.

As for the state gymnastics finals, similar guidelines will be in effect. There will be no spectators allowed. Those who’ve bought tickets can get refunds.

The events will be streamed.