INDIANAPOLIS — An early morning fire at a near northwest side apartment complex sent one person to the hospital and led to the evacuation of about 50 people, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Crews were sent to the El Dorado apartment complex off of W. 21st and N. Tibbs Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters reported seeing heavy flames from a four-story building with 40 units.

IFD had to use ground ladders to rescue 12 people from all four sides of the building. About 50 people were evacuated total.

One person was taken to a local hospital to be checked out for smoke inhalation.

“Pretty scary moment for all these people because they were sleeping,” said IFD’s public information officer Rita Reith.

She says the fire was contained to the one apartment, however the entire building filled with “high levels” of smoke. Those smoke levels are what led to the mass evacuation.

Officials say the fire did not spread to any other units because the apartments’ exteriors are made of concrete.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.