INDIANAPOLIS––An Indianapolis man is in critical condition after a house fire on the city’s near east side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) responded to a residence fire with entrapment on the 1600 block of English Avenue around 11:04 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said a man who lived at the home was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Another resident was able to escape with no injuries. Fire teams rescued one cat, but said several other cats were unaccounted for.