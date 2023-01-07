INDIANAPOLIS — Fire crews rescued a man who was critically injured in a house fire on the east side Saturday morning.

Indianapolis firefighters responded to a home on E. 18th Street (near 16th and Post) just before 7 a.m.

Officials said no flames were showing upon arrival, but once inside, crews found the home to be “heavily charged with smoke.”

Courtesy of IFD

A 70-year-old man trapped inside was pulled from the home less than minutes from crews first arriving on the scene.

He was taken to the hospital in extreme critical condition.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.