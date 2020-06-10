IFD pulls body of 85-year-old man out of pond

(Photo By Indianapolis Fire Department)

(Photo By Indianapolis Fire Department)

(Photo By Indianapolis Fire Department)

(Photo By Indianapolis Fire Department)

(Photo By Indianapolis Fire Department)

(Photo By Indianapolis Fire Department)

(Photo By Indianapolis Fire Department)

(Photo By Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department says their crews pulled the body of an 85-year-old man from a pond at an apartment complex on the city’s north side Wednesday.

Around 11:15 a.m., crews were called to the Solana Apartments at the Crossing in the 7700 block of Battery Point Way.

IFD says police were at the scene with a family who reported an 85-year-old man missing since 6 p.m. Tuesday. Family members told authorities the pond located inside the Solana Apartments complex was a favorite fishing spot of the missing man. Indianapolis police had requested the IFD dive team after family members and officers found the missing man’s car at the scene.

The fire department says apartment management helped by providing security footage, which showed the man fishing on the north pier of the pond Tuesday. This provided divers a specific location to begin their search.

Crews conducted thermal camera bank searches along the pond.

A diver found the body five feet off the end of the dock within four minutes of entering the water, IFD said.

The Marion County Coroner was then called to the scene.