IFD: No one hurt as 3 people, 2 dogs escape near northwest side fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people escaped a house fire on the near northwest side early Tuesday, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a blaze in the 1000 block of W. 33rd Street near the intersection of W. 33rd and Clifton streets around 4 a.m.

Two adults, one child, and two dogs were able to make it out safely.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

The home received extensive damage, but luckily, the cold temperatures did not cause any issues with freezing hydrants.

The cause is under investigation.