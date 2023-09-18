INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department is investigating a fire that left one man dead on Indy’s northeast side Monday night.

IFD units were dispatched to the 3900 block of Devon Drive around 9:24 p.m. Monday in response to reports of a residence fire.

Rita Reith, battalion chief for public information with IFD, confirmed to FOX/CBS4 that one man died as a result of the fire. Reith did not confirm if any other injuries occurred.

IFD also did not confirm if any other occupants were inside the residence at the time of the fire, the preliminary cause or the extent of the damage at the time of writing.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.