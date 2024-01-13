INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department extinguished a residential blaze on the near east side of the Circle City Saturday morning.

According to a press release, crews were dispatched to 559 N Beville Ave at 9:17 a.m. on a report of a fire in the area. Units arrived at the scene at 9:22 a.m. and found fire emanating from a two-story structure.

IFD reported that crews got the fire under control by 10:10 a.m. Upon a search of the structure, firefighters determined the residence was all clear.

Photos courtesy of the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Fifteen propane tanks were reported to be inside the residence, per IFD. No people were injured during the fire, though one dog did not survive the blaze.

IFD called salt trucks to the scene to help remedy slick working conditions caused by cold weather.

After an investigation, IFD determined that multiple squatters had occupied the structure and set up living areas. Officials believe the blaze was accidentally caused by a warming fire the squatters had ignited.