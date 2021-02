INDIANAPOLIS — Crews responded to an overnight fire at a residence on the northwest side.

Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 5500 block of W. 51st Drive South.

Crews had some challenges putting out the fire due to slick conditions.

The homeowners were out of town. Crews rescued one pet.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.