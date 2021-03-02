IFD: 4 sustain minor injuries in crash involving IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving an IndyGo bus and a car, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

At about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, authorities were called to 10th Street and Capitol Avenue in response to the crash.

IFD says a 35-year-old woman driving a black Kia was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Methodist Hospital with minor injuries. IEMS also took three bus occupants to Methodist Hospital for minor injuries.

The fire department says that witnesses claimed the car was headed eastbound on 10th Street and ran the red light at the intersection of Capitol and 10th before hitting the front passenger side bumper of the bus as it came through the intersection.

(Photo By IFD)

The crash is being investigated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.