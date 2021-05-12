IFD: 2 teens seriously injured after crash sends vehicle into porch

INDIANAPOLIS — Two teenagers are seriously injured after a crash sent their car through someone’s porch on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

At about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, responders were called to West 29th Street & Ethel Avenue, where they arrived to find a gray Pontiac G6 lodged within the structure of a home’s porch.

IFD says the driver of the Pontiac, a 16-year-old male, was out of the car when crews arrived and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Firefighters had to remove a 17-year-old female passenger from the car, and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition, stated the fire department.

(Photo By Indianapolis Fire Department)

The other driver involved, an 82-year-old man operating a red GMC Terrain, was checked out at the scene found to be okay, according to IFD.

Witnesses claimed that the Pontiac was headed south on Ethel Ave. when the driver disregarded a stop sign and crossed into the path of the GMC, which was headed east on 29th St.,according to IFD. This resulted in a T-bone collision that sent the Pontiac airborne and into the house that sits at the corner of 29th and Ethel Ave. The fire department says the vehicle landed on the porch and destroyed the brick support column.

IFD utilized a three-post, vertical, load bearing shore to hold up the porch roof so that a tow truck could remove the car.

IMPD is investigating the crash.