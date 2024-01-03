INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services continues to deal with staffing shortages.

IEMS says the nationwide shortage has made an impact here locally and has left them with a deficit of first responders for years.

“We don’t want everybody going home at the end of their shift completely exhausted,” said Michael Hayward, the chief of operations for IEMS. “There needs to be a little downtime in everybody’s shift, we want to try to get back to a pace that’s a little more sustainable.”

Hayward says bringing more paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) on board is a top priority.

Hayward says right now, IEMS has 153 full-time EMTs and wants to add 20-30 more. IEMS has 78 full-time paramedics and wants to hire an additional 12-15 more.

Hayward adds that IEMS wants to beef up its fleet too. Currently, IEMS has 34 ambulances and would like to add at least 4-5 more vehicles.

Despite the staffing needs, Hayward says the shortage is not impacting safety or response times.

“The real impact is on the workload of the individuals on the street doing the work,” said Hayward. “Obviously, if we are three trucks down due to call-offs and shortages, that’s that many more 911 runs that the crews on the streets are having to do to pick up.”

Hayward says the short staffing issues have been an ongoing issue for years.

“It’s a combination of all kinds of different factors. We can’t solely blame it on the pandemic because a lot of agencies, ourselves included, saw it coming before the pandemic when we were seeing reports from the state saying that fewer people were renewing their EMT and paramedic licenses,” explained Hayward. “We were losing more paramedics and EMTs than what we were building new ones. It wasn’t a complete surprise. What was a surprise is how badly the pandemic exacerbated the problem and sped it up. So it became really difficult for us to stay on top of the problem like we would have liked.”

Hayward says the potential merger between IFD and Wayne Township would likely help the shortage. But that deal still has to be approved.

“I think it will be a good thing overall in the long run,” said Hayward. “It presents certainly some challenges in the near term. But overall, I think the less competition within Marion County for what is already a limited pool of applicants is better overall for the citizens. That being said, there will be challenges ahead, and we’ll overcome those challenges like we always have before.”

In the meantime, Hayward is hopeful the shortage will end sooner rather than later.

“We do feel like we are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Hayward. “We are starting to climb out of the worst part of the shortage.”

Hayward says IEMS has added multiple programs to help combat the issue, including accelerated and hybrid courses.

If you’d like to apply, click here.