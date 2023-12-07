INDIANAPOLIS – State leaders say thousands of kids start fourth grade yearly without sufficient reading skills. With intervention, they are more likely to graduate down the road.

The Indiana Department of Education said literacy rates have been falling for a decade. Nearly one in five third graders still struggles to read, according to the most recent IREAD-3 assessment results.

This week, the State Board of Education previewed a new “data visualization tool” to track literacy and progress across each school district.

“We have to urgently have some solutions on this particular issue,” Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said during Tuesday’s board meeting.

The IDOE said third graders who pass the test are ultimately 35% more likely to graduate, meaning there are lasting consequences for those who fall behind. In a lengthy presentation at this week’s board meeting, leaders discussed what to do about it.

“This is us standing on the scale and looking at our data and acknowledging that there’s no not one magic bullet here, there’s not one magic solution,” Jenner said Tuesday.

State lawmakers have said they’ll be considering measures that could hold back third graders who need more time to hit mark. The SBOE said data supports retention as a possible solution, but educators like IU professor of Educational Leadership and Urbana Policy Studies Hardy Murphy are skeptical.

“Punishment is not motivating if the issue is about whether or not you want students to work harder,” Murphy said.

He added there at least should be a new instructional approach the second time around, but even that wouldn’t prevent the potential loss of self-esteem that comes with being held back from one’s peers.

“It’s a very complex issue,” Murphy said. “My suggestion is that, most of all, we ought to slow down.”

With its new online dashboard-style data visualization tool, the SBOE hopes to monitor which districts need the most help and whether interventions are impact them. Murphy said while tracking outcomes is essential, policymakers should also consider what is happening inside of classrooms.

“A lot of time, a good idea gets implemented but not the way it was designed,” Murphy said. “So I think training educators, people, educational leaders, and teachers how to implement effective strategies with fidelity is really key.”

The board said the tool will soon be available to the public.