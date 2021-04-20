IDOC employee credited with helping save motorcyclist’s life following hit-and-run crash

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — An Indiana Department of Correction employee is being credited with helping save the life of a motorcyclist who was severely injured after a hit-and-run crash.

IDOC says on April 5, Cynthia Brinsley was driving home from her job in the warden’s office at the Reception Diagnostic Center when she noticed a motorcyclist who had been struck by a vehicle and stopped to assist.

While others called for help, Brinsley fashioned two tourniquets out of her clothing for the motorcyclist’s leg and hand, said IDOC. She then stayed and talked with him to keep the motorcyclist calm and conscious until emergency personnel arrived.

Officials say Brinsley even called the motorcyclist’s family to make sure they could be with him at the hospital.

“I am truly humbled and honored that this is receiving so much attention, but I like to think that I have done nothing more than what any decent person would do,” Brinsley said.“While I am truly honored, I don’t feel like I have done anything more special than what the people I work with deal with every day.

“My brothers and sisters in IDOC uniforms deal with far more stressful events on a daily basis.”