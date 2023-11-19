INDIANAPOLIS –Downtown Indianapolis is getting cooler with the new addition of an ice skating rink!

Elevance Health Rink on Bicentennial Unity Plaza opened Sunday in downtown Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Guest can reserve a 90-minute skating session from now until Jan. 21, 2024. Tickets for admission start at $11 and go up to $15 for admission and skate rental.

The new attraction will have food, beverages, as well as a new “signature” holiday tree.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the rink, please view here.