We’re closely watching Hurricane Ian, which intensified to a category 3 hurricane early Tuesday morning. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up t0 140 miles. With a category 3 hurricane devastating damage is likely. Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roofs. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes.

As the storm pushes north, it will gain strength as it crosses the warm Gulf waters. By Wednesday morning the storm reach winds speeds greater than 130 mph later today, which would classify it as a category 4 hurricane. The location this storm will make landfall over Florida is still unclear, but latest guidance is narrowing in on the region near Tampa Bay. Landfall is expected along the coast of Florida Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning.

Once this storm makes landfall over Florida, it will weaken rapidly as it travels north. Remnants from this system are possible across the Ohio Valley late this weekend into early next week. However, a slight change in this path could significantly change if we see rain and how much. We’ll have a better handle on Ian will affect central Indiana weather later in the week.

Dry conditions will persist through the week with abundant sunshine and temperatures that will stay below average for the next few days. It’s not until Friday that our afternoon temperatures will get back into the 70s.

Our longest streak of days with no precipitation this year was a 12-day stretch from June 14th through the 25th. Earlier this month we had a 6-day streak of days with no precipitation for our second longest dry spell of the year. There is no rain in the forecast through Saturday and that would match our second longest dry spell of the year, giving us two extended dry spells this month.

A Tornado Watch and Hurricane and Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for most of Florida.

Indianapolis will have a sunny, windy, cool Wednesday.

September has been a dry month and there is no rain on the forecast for this week.

Temperatures will slowly warm up later this week.