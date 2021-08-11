IACS in need of adoptions due to being at capacity for the first time since the pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — During the pandemic, a growing number of Hoosiers found comfort in adopting an animal. Local shelters were seeing improving capacity numbers, and reduced stress, however the return to normalcy is bringing back old troubles for area shelters.

For the first time since the pandemic, Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is over capacity. There are animals staying in crates on the floor, while the staff works extra hard to feed and care for these pets.

Shelter officials are also seeing puppies who were adopted during the pandemic now being surrendered as people return to work. They are also seeing more strays being brought in now that people have less time to look for their owners. This puts extra strain on the shelter.

“Most lost pets don’t travel far from home, so if you find a lost dog or cat, they probably belong to someone in your network on Nextdoor or Facebook,” explained IACS Kennel Manager Laura Keith.

If you think you may want to adopt an animal, but are unsure if it’s the right time, IACS has options for you. Their Cuddle Before You Commit Program will give you two weeks with an animal before you choose to adopt it or not.