INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is getting ready for the upcoming kitten season. They are hosting a shower to provide information and collect donations.

Every year during the warmer months, IACS sees an increase in the number of pregnant cats, mother cats with kittens, and litters of kittens coming into the shelter. They need help fostering these cats, not only to keep them health, but to get them socialized.

People attending the shower can learn about the foster program, what it takes to be a foster, and how to care for bottle baby fosters. Current fosters will also be at the event to share their experiences.

There will be door prizes for people attending the shower. If people bring donations, they can earn more entries. Prizes include restaurant gift cards, a cat grooming package, a cat hammock made by one of our fosters, and many more.

For those who are unable to attend the event, but are still interested in helping, the IACS says the foster program is always in need of donated supplies. People can buy items off an Amazon Wish List for the foster program. The most needed items are miracle nipples, pet nurser bottles, wet and dry kitten food, and pine/paper litter.

The shower is taking place at IACS located at 2600 S Harding Street in Indianapolis from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 2.