INDIANAPOLIS — A dog that was declared missing after being adopted by a suspect in an animal torture case has been found and is back in the care of the Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS), the agency announced.

King was deemed missing as IMPD investigated the death of another dog, Deron, on August 6. Deron was adopted by 19-year-old Zech Thomsen during a visit to IACS on July 28.

Clifford Massey, 21, another suspect in the case, adopted King during that same visit.

IACS announced on Thursday that King was found and is safe.

King after his safe return (IACS)

From IACS:

King has been found and is safe with IACS. We will not be releasing details about how he was found at this time. We want to thank IMPD and everyone who shared our post about King. We are grateful for all of the support we have received during this very difficult and trying week.

Four people have been charged in the death of the other dog Deron: Thomsen, Massey, 20-year-old Sierra Makin, and 66-year-old Denita Hughes.

(Left to Right: Zech Thomsen, Clifford Massey, Sierra Makin, Denita Hughes)

Massey and Thomsen’s charges include torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal and obstruction of justice. Thomsen was also charged with battery against a public safety official and resisting law enforcement.

Sierra Makin has been charged with battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official, obstruction of justice, and resisting law enforcement.

Denita Hughes is charged with obstruction of justice.