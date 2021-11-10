IAC Greencastle to terminate 125 jobs permanently

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — An automotive components manufacturer in Greencastle will terminate 125 jobs permanently starting in December.

A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice was sent by International Automotive Components to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development on November 3. WARN notices are sent to government offices to inform of a pending mass layoff or closing.

IAC Greencastle says it will permanently reduce its workforce by 125 employees starting on or about December 10.

The terminated positions include fork truck operators, maintenance, paint techs, and vac form operators.

The employees are represented by the United Auto Workers Local 2382, and some of them will have bumping rights. According to XpertHR, bumping is “the right of a senior employee to replace a less senior employee in a particular assignment or job for which both employees are qualified.”