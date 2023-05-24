INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Association of Black Journalists has launched a Scholarship Program for students that are interested in the media and communication field, according to a press release from the IABJ.

The scholarships include the Lynn Dean Ford Scholarship – Print Journalism; the Liz Daly Scholarship – Broadcast Journalism; and the Wanda Skaggs Scholarship – Public Relations. Each of the three students would receive a $1,000 scholarship.

In order to be eligible for the scholarship students must have a minimum of a 2.5 GPA, major in broadcast/print journalism, communications or public relations, be a member of an ethnic minority, as well as be a high school senior or a first or second year college student.

IABJ will accept applications for the fall semester through May 31, 2023. Students can apply and learn more here.