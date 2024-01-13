INDIANAPOLIS — A vigil was held Saturday for a woman who was shot in her own bed. Her fiance, who has been arrested since the incident occurred, claims he accidentally shot her.

The victim’s family hopes to raise awareness of the sometimes-fatal consequences of domestic violence.

Despite the cold temperatures, loved ones of Britney Long spent some time outside sharing memories and calling for justice a week after she was shot.

On the count of three, they shouted, “We love you Britney,” as they let go of yellow and blue balloons. It was a final, simple message to the 27-year-old.

“Her favorite colors were yellow and blue,” Long’s sister, Brea Long, said. “She was always a very happy person, very silly — loved to tell jokes.”

Britney Long died a few days after she was shot. Britney Long’s fiancé, Jomal Tyler, admitted to police he shot her, but said it happened by accident when he heard a noise that night and grabbed the gun they both slept next to for safety.

According to court documents, he told the 911 operator, “The gun just went off.”

“There are a lot of guns on our streets, and unfortunately that’s the No. 1 killer for victims of domestic violence, is the guns,” said Danyette Smith, Indy Champions Director of Domestic Violence Prevention. “It increases the chance of homicide by a thousand percent if it’s in your home.”

Tyler was initially arrested for attempted murder and later charged with criminal recklessness. Long’s family doesn’t believe it’s enough, and they also don’t believe Tyler’s story, saying there was a history of domestic violence in the pair’s relationship.

“It hurts me a lot to know that he did not value her as a woman, as his partner, as the mother of his children,” Brea Long said. “It’s just really sad because she was a really good woman to him.”

To them, justice would be preventing the same thing from happening to someone else. And changing the legal system so a suspect couldn’t be released on just a $2,000 bond the way Tyler was.

“Just be aware of domestic violence,” Brea Long said. “It’s real. It’s very unfortunate, and it could happen to anyone. Once my sister is laid to rest, I want to be able to help other people just because of her. I know she would be happy for that.”

Jomal Tyler was ordered to have no contact with Long’s family while he awaits his trial.