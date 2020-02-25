‘I don’t think justice has been served’: Father of siblings allegedly killed by teen speaks out

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — We’re waiting on the details of a plea agreement for a teenager accused of killing a brother and sister last year.

Lometreus Sanders is accused of killing 15-year-old Ashlynn Nelson and her 16-year-old brother Nicholas in their east side home in August 2019.

Sanders is being charged as an adult.

Today, at Sanders’ initial hearing, the prosecution and defense agreed to a plea agreement. Details of that agreement have not yet been released.

After court, the victims’ father held back tears as he reacted to the news.

“After what I just heard, I don’t think justice has been served,” said Jayme Owens, the father of the victims.

Owens went on to say Sanders deserves to be held fully accountable for his actions.

The prosecution and Sanders’ attorney would not comment on the plea deal.

Sanders is set to appear back in court on March 11.