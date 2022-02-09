Valentine’s Day is less than a week away, are you ready?

With so much love in the air – we’re reminded messages on hearts aren’t only important in candy form. They’re also important when coming from your doctor.

February is American Heart Month – a time when everyone can focus on their cardiovascular health.

Doctors say this is especially important if you’ve battled COVID-19 sometime in the last year.

Blood tests have shown that during COVID-19, some people have elevated levels of a substance called troponin in their blood. This can be a sign of a damaged heart.

During American Heart Month, consider visiting your doctor, no matter how old you are, to make sure your heart is in good condition.

Doctors say there are a few things you should do to make sure your heart is healthy!

First – seek medical attention if you have any symptoms of chest discomfort. This could look like shortness of breath, swelling in extremities or chest pain.

Second, exercise regularly and eat plenty of nutritious foods!

And finally, consider becoming an organ donor!

One thing cardiologists have been talking about a lot recently is the impact of COVID-19 on heart health. As the pandemic continues, doctors are hoping this year’s American Heart Month will encourage people to take care of their hearts as COVID-19 spreads around the country.

Many of these patients already had an auto-immune disorder or heart issues, and COVID is pushing them over a dangerous edge in heart health.

This was true for Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy and former Marine, Shawn Hodson. Shawn is a physical training guru and loves to run but has an auto-immune disorder.

He got COVID in August and soon found himself in heart failure.

“​​I didn’t believe it,” Shawn said. “I just knew they were wrong. I’m like, ‘Hey, Doc, you got my papers mixed up with somebody else.’ I don’t have [a] heart problem.”

Shawn was placed in the ICU on a heart pump and amazingly got a heart transplant within 30 days of being placed on the transplant list.

“I was scared,” Shawn said. “I wasn’t afraid of dying. I was afraid of what I’m leaving behind more than anything.”

Shawn underwent a heart transplant on Veteran’s Day. The former Marine said he knew it was meant to be. He is now doing well and is back on his feet!

He says he’s been reminding his friends, family and anyone who will listen to take their heart health seriously – especially if you’ve battled COVID-19.