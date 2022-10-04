Hard Mtn Dew, with an ABV of 5%, is expected to hit shelves in early 2022. (Photo courtesy: Boston Beer Company)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — “Hard Dew, I do.”

That is what an Indiana man will be saying on Wednesday during a ceremony to celebrate his lifetime commitment to a can of Hard Mtn Dew. That’s right, an Avon resident is set to marry a PepsiCo product in Las Vegas this week.

Over the summer, the Mtn Dew brand sent out a call to all single fans of the drink. The task: to “express their unwavering love and devotion to HARD MTN DEW,” a press release from the company said.

The event, dubbed the “Hard Dew, I do” fan challenge, received entries from many fans, but only one was chosen: Indiana resident Thomas Rank.

As the winner of the challenge, Rank will be flown out to Nevada to tie the knot with the can and live out “the ultimate Vegas wedding experience”. This, Dew said in a press release, will make him the first and only person to ever marry a can of the drink.

Rank, along with an honored guest of his choice, has spent the week in Sin City, with several amenities provided. These, the release said, include:

A Vegas suite for 2 nights and 3 days

$1,000 in spending money

A custom wedding ring

The marriage ceremony will be held on Oct. 5 at the Little Vegas Wedding Chapel on S. 3rd Street. Afterward, Dew will throw Rank a reception celebration at a popular local club.