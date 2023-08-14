UPDATE: I-74 eastbound lanes near Ronald Reagan Parkway are back open after a crash that occurred at 1:30 a.m. There are no details at this time on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

—

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a crash along Interstate 74 in Hendricks County early Monday morning.

Investigators were called to the crash around 1:30 a.m. around the 68-mile marker near Ronald Reagan Parkway.

The eastbound lanes of I-74 are expected to remain closed for several hours. Eastbound traffic on I-74 is being diverted onto Ronald Reagan Parkway.

