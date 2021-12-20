I-69 through Martinsville beginning to reopen this week

MARTINSVILLE — The latest phase of the I-69 Finish Line project is now complete, the stretch of road through Martinsville finished on time and on budget.

Monday morning, Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state leaders did an official ribbon cutting for the five mile stretch of road going from State Road 39 and Morgan St. I-69 Northbound reopens Monday afternoon and I-69 Southbound will open by the end of the week.

”I can’t wait to get it open,” said Craig Walker, a Martinsville resident who was pumping his gas right off the new highway when we talked to him.

That’s a sentiment shared by many around town.

”It’s going to be wonderful,” said Bobby Wade, a Martinsville resident since 2006.

The belief is the reopened roadway will alleviate traffic issues in town.

”It’s going to help a lot, move a lot of traffic through and keep them out of town,” said Walker.

Wade says he’s excited to try and the new road for himself.

”I’m really looking forward to it because we go to Greenwood a lot for diners, we go down there to eat,” Wade said.

Both Wade and Walker said I-69 reopening should make driving through Martinsville safer, as well.

”It’s bumper to bumper through town all the time and when there is an IU game, forget it,” said Walker.

As for the next step of the project, which will connect I-69 to 465, construction in Johnson and Marion counties will officially start in the Spring of 2022.

INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness said the project is scheduled to finish on time.

”If you want to drive through full phases of all construction start around 465 and 37 and start heading South and you’ll see about every phase of construction you could ever imagine,” McGuinness said.

The entire I-69 Finish Line project is expected to be finished by the end of 2024.