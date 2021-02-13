I-69 construction and pandemic issues lead to Martinsville homeless shelter seeking much needed donations

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Construction of the I-69 highway may bring about a smoother commute for drivers, but that work, along with the pandemic, is creating trouble for a Martinsville homeless shelter.

“Gifts and kind donations, food items and things like that have plummeted, again primarily because people aren’t getting out, trying social distances and everything else,” explains Manna Mission Men’s Shelter founding pastor Tom Tackett.

The construction has rerouted traffic through the downtown area of Martinsville. In the process, Manna Mission has lost their parking out front.

“I think it’s a combination, and it’s a deadly combination,” says Tackett talking about the impacts of both the pandemic and the construction issues, “The ability for people to stop in as they did for years isn’t there anymore. We had a spot directly in front that was a loading zone and unloading zone. We still have people stop dead, in what is now the highway, and turn their flashers on and do that.”

Manna Mission is a volunteer organization, but the founders are spending thousands of dollars a month just to keep up. They have closed their kitchen for dining and are instead delivering meals.

“The demand is as great as it was, but the gentrification of our downtown has really changed everything going on here,” explains Tackett adding that he told police that the homeless men downtown have migrated to other parts of the city.

“Last few weeks I was homeless, I was living in storage sheds. I almost got to the point where I think I almost would have died,” recounts Douglas Brock, “I had a small heater that I was trying to survive with, and I literally got to the point where I woke up one morning, and I could not feel my feet. I had to abandon it. Someone had went and vandalized everything I had. I lost all my clothing and everything.”

Brock came to Manna to turn his life back around. He will be staying for the mandatory 30-day period for the shelter but hopes to stay longer.

“Get my license back, get my truck back, get my business back together, and basically just buy a home,” details Brock who says he used to work construction and power washing before he fell on tough times, “This place helps you heal up with yourself, and get right with God. This place has really saved my life.”

The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 37 will be closed for construction for most of 2021. Crews are building a section of the future I-69 that will connect Martinsville to Indianapolis. The project, as a whole, won’t be complete until the end of 2024.

If you want to donate to the shelter, contributions can be dropped off or mailed to the shelter at 65 West Morgan Street in Martinsville or PO Box 1261. They will also come to pick up items from you if you reach out to the shelter. For monetary donations, there is a PayPal account set up, which is LX353@yahoo.com.