BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — An interstate crash on I-65 has killed one person in Boone County.

The crash happened sometime late Sunday near mile marker 149 (near the State Road 47 exit) in the southbound lanes of I-65.

Indiana State Police has confirmed one fatality. It’s believed four vehicles were involved, several of them semis.

That stretch of the interstate is likely to remain backed up Monday morning.