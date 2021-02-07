I-65 SB closed on south side of Indy after wrong way driver kills 1 in crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police say one person is dead and two others injured after a wrong way driver collided with vehicles on Interstate 65.

According to authorities, the multi-vehicle accident occurred near 1 a.m. on I-65 southbound near mile marker 104.6, just south of 465 near Edgewood Avenue.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has said all southbound lanes of I-65 will be shutdown in the area of the crash for upwards of four hours.

Police did not know the severity of the other injuries, but did confirm one person has died.

Police said five vehicles total were involved in the crash.

I-65 MM 104.6 SB near I-465/ mile 105 All lanes closed 4 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) February 7, 2021