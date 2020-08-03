I-65 in Boone Co. closed both directions due to large vehicle fire

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — EMS and numerous other emergency personnel are on the scene of a large vehicle fire on I-65 in Boone County.

Traffic is stopped in all north and southbound lanes of I-65 near the St. Rd. 334 Zionsville/Whitestown exit due to a semi-trailer truck fire on the southbound side of the interstate.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicates the shutdown is between mile markers 130 and 133 on I-65. Traffic is being diverted onto St. Rd. 267 and Indianapolis Rd.

