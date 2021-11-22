I-465 improvements to begin next Spring, three ramps closing: What drivers need to know

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– INDOT is announcing new improvements to I-465 on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The next project of Governor Holcomb’s ‘Next Level Roads Program’ will improve safety and construction along I-465 and I-69.

“We’re going to start in the spring of 2022 and we hope to have everything open to traffic in 2025,” said Mallory Duncan, Strategic Communications Director for INDOT.

INDOT has divided the multi-year project into two construction contracts.

The first will rebuild and add lanes to 4.5 miles of I-465, between the White River, just west of Allisonville Road, and Fall Creek.

The Allisonville on-ramp to eastbound I-465, northbound Binford Boulevard on-ramp and Shadeland Avenue/56th street on-ramp to northbound I-465 will be closed throughout construction.

“It’s a lot to be done at once,” said Jerry Boyd, Shop Manager at Kenny’s Barber Shop.

Kenny’s Barber Shop is located near the I-465 and I-69 interchange. Boyd says the added construction could be an issue for his business.

“I have clients on the southwest, northwest,” Boyd said. “That could be a setback for a lot of people and impact a lot of commutes to work.”

Still—Boyd says the improvements are needed.

“Just growing pains, this is a growing city,” Boyd said. “We all got to think about the big picture and be team players.”

To help the public plan for construction, INDOT has launched a new website. Click here to learn more.