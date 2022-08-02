FISHERS, Ind. — Iowa-based grocery store chain Hy-Vee is in the final planning stages before construction of a new location in Fishers, Indiana.

Hy-Vee, which first released plans for a store in an expansion into the Hoosier State in January, previously announced plans to build a supermarket in Zionsville. Now, the corportation has set its sites set on Fishers.

First reported by the Indianapolis Business Journal, a Hy-Vee spokesperson has confirmed that plans exist for a grocery store and gas station that would be built at the intersection of East 136th Street and North Olio Road, according to documents filed with the city.

“The new store would be built in the Saxony development to the west of the Towns of Avalon North, a 120-townhouse subdivision developed by Georgia-based Pulte Homes,” IBJ wrote. “The townhouses are located south of the roundabout at East 136th Street and Southeastern Parkway.”

The company clarified Tuesday that these plans are still under review and have not been fully approved.

“While we have selected Fishers, Indiana, as a potential Hy-Vee grocery store site, plans are still undergoing initial approvals from various parties,” a Hy-Vee spokesperson said. “We will be sure to share more details once the project Is fully approved.”

The Zionsville and Fishers stores will be some of Hy-Vee’s first locations to open outside the company’s current eight-state region. The employee-owned company currently runs over 285 stores, and at the beginning of the year said that it would be expanding to several new states, like Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama.

“As Hy-Vee continues to grow and evolve, we have so much to offer consumers across the US that we knew it was time to expand our footprint even further,” said Randy Edeker, chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee. “As customers’ shopping habits change and their needs evolve, we have services and offerings that we believe will bring an entirely new retail experience to those in Indianapolis.”