Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 this afternoon just south of Punta Gorda as a Category 4 storm with maximum winds of 140 miles per hour. A 12 foot storm surge preceded the hurricane and 10 to 15 inches of rain will be likely across Florida over the next 24 hours. The storm is moving northeast at 10 miles per hour and will move across central Florida overnight and emerge over the western Atlantic by Thursday afternoon. Ian is forecast to turn northward on Friday and approach the northeastern Florida coast, Georgia and South Carolina coasts late Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to 140 miles per hour with higher gusts Ian is still a category 4 storm and further weakening is expected overnight but Ian will still be near hurricane strength when it approaches the northeastern Florida coast, Georgia and South Carolina coasts late Friday. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 50 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center.

Ian will continue to weaken as it move across Georgia and South Carolina and spread several inches of rain over the southeast on Friday. As the storm moves across North Carolina this weekend clouds and scattered showers will spread north and west. We may see a few clouds and or showers from Ian across central Indiana by Sunday.

