HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — A search is currently underway for a man accused of killing his grandmother in Huntington County.

Deputies with the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched Sunday night to a residence in the 4100 block of E. County Road 300 South in the town of Markle for a welfare check.

A 72-year-old woman, identified as Bernice D. Eubanks, was found by deputies inside the home deceased from apparent “sharp force injuries sustained as a result of an attack.”

Booking photo of Anthony Castleman provided by the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the home to check on Eubanks after family members had reportedly not heard from her for several days. HCSO said the woman was deceased for an extended period of time before her body was found.

Her death was determined to be the result of a homicide, according to HCSO. The death investigation remains active.

Deputies identified the deceased woman’s grandson, 37-year-old Anthony J. Castleman, as a suspect in the death investigation.

Authorities are working to obtain an arrest warrant for Castleman on a murder charge. Castleman allegedly left Huntington County and was trying to flee the state.

Multiple agencies, including the Indiana State Police, Huntington City Police Department and US Marshals are actively searching for Castleman.

The sheriff’s office urged the public to not approach Castleman. Anyone with information related to Castleman’s possible location is encouraged to contact ISP detective Matt Teusch at 260-356-2520 or 911.