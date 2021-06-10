Hundreds of driver positions now available at Greyhound

INDIANAPOLIS–Greyhound Lines announced it will be hiring around 200 drivers immediately, with a total goal of 600 hires throughout the year.

Greyhound said its extensive network services over 2,400 destinations, so drivers have the unique ability to work from anywhere. The company said this means they can be based wherever they choose, including Indianapolis.

The newly hired drivers will be in addition to those that had been previously furloughed, according to Greyhound.

The hiring comes as the U.S. sees a new demand for options after a year of little or no travel. Now, transportation companies are starting to see an increase in interest said Greyhound.

Currently Greyhound is looking for drivers with full CDLs. Those interested are encouraged to check out Drive Greyhound for more information and an application.