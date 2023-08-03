There have been a few showers grazing south-central Indiana Thursday morning but most have been dry. The rain has mainly stayed over south and southwestern Indiana as it has been moving over the state. Flash Flood Warnings are in place over a few counties in southwestern Indiana. If your travels will be taking you south this morning, prepare for the potential of encountering wet or flooded roadways.

We’ve been monitor this system for the last couple days as it has been slowly moving through Iowa, Missouri and Illinois, now into Indiana. Rainfall estimates from the last 48 hour indicating several locations picking up over 12″ of rain during this timeframe in Missouri.

Most stay dry Thursday

We aren’t expecting much more rain to impact any part of central Indiana today. A few isolated, light showers will remain possible into the mid morning hours for our southern counties. Otherwise, the main impact for today will be the rising humidity. We’re already feeling the mugginess in much of central Indiana as dew point temperatures have risen above 60° in many locations. We’ll continue to see these dewpoint temperatures climb to the mid and upper 60s this afternoon. The next couple of afternoon will feel sticky outside but the worst of the humidity comes over the weekend.

A sunny, seasonal afternoon

Decreasing cloud cover into the afternoon, along warmer and more humid air will leave us with a good pool day. If you’re wanting to cool off in the water this afternoon, temperatures will be climbing to the mid 80s. It’s also $3 Thursday at the Indiana State Fair. Again, while it will be more humid today, dry conditions and seasonal temperatures will make it a pretty decent day to enjoy some of the deals at the fairgrounds.

Turning hotter before more storm chances this weekend

While a few spotty showers are possible Friday and Saturday, the rain really holds off until Sunday. That will be the wetter day of the weekend with a few rounds of showers and storms. We get hotter as we head into the weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s. Next week, a pattern shift will bring temperatures back down to near or below average temperatures.