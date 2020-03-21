Humane Society for Hamilton County closes due to COVID-19 pandemic

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County is closing during the COVID-19 pandemic to help keep staff, volunteers and customers safe.

The organization made announced Friday that it is closing to the public and stopping adoptions effective immediately. The organization said it is continuing to accept lost, stray and unwanted animals with updated hours.

People can call 317-773-4974 from 8-11 am and 3-5 pm to make an appointment to bring in an animal or look for a lost pet.

The Humane Society for Hamilton County, just like most organizations, is having to do extra work in response to this virus and is already feeling the financial impact. As with all healthcare institutions and first responders, the care for these animals must continue. The animals depend on us 365 days a year–no matter what. Our staff, volunteers and fosters will continue to care for the animals during these difficult times. So please remember as we all work through this that we need the continued support of our community partners, sponsors, and YOU, to provide the care each animal deserves. Rebecca Stevens, President and CEO of Humane Society for Hamilton County

People can continue to support the shelter by donating online or buying something off its wish list.