MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman convicted of selling heroin inside the Delaware County Jail, resulting in a woman’s death, has been sentenced.

On Wednesday, a Delaware County judge sentenced Mya Moody to 40 years in prison. The sentencing comes after a jury convicted her of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office said the conviction is linked to a 2021 incident that took place inside the Delaware County Jail. Moody hid heroin in a body cavity during her arrest and sold it to other inmates. One of the inmates later died of acute fentanyl intoxication.

During the sentencing hearing, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig told the Court that Moody is “a human hurricane causing destruction in her path.”

“I am proud of my Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig and Deputy Prosecutor Steve Sneed for their hard work and dedication in this case. This conviction marks the second time this year our office has successfully prosecuted a defendant for Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death,” Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman said after the hearing.”

Earlier in the year, a judge sentenced Jessica Campbell to 40 years after her conviction. Like Moody, Campbell was convicted of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

In Campbell’s case, she was convicted after selling fentanyl to a 27-year-old pregnant woman. That woman suffered a fatal overdose that also resulted in the death of her unborn child.

“Our office takes dealing causing death very seriously and we will continue to enforce the statute by prosecuting the offenders,” said Hoffman. These convictions should send a crystal clear message to drug dealers: if you deal narcotics in Delaware County and your customer overdoses and dies, you will be prosecuted and you will be held accountable.”

Hoffman concluded his statement with a powerful message to drug dealers.

“Stop selling your poison in our community.”