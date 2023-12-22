DANVILLE, Ind. – While many spend December celebrating the holidays with loved ones, others are navigating profound grief.

This time of year is painful for two Hendricks County families, especially on the anniversary of the day their kids were killed by a drunk driver.

Not all drivers flying down Cartersburg Road might notice two crosses sticking out of the grass, but the families who placed them hope the ones who do are reminded of what’s at stake if you drive recklessly or impaired.

The memorials have stood there for two years, marking the spot where a 20-year-old man speeding home drunk from a Christmas party took away the chance for one young couple to ever celebrate the holidays again, or even meet each other’s parents.

“That day is terrifying. It replays every night in my head,” Amanda King told FOX59/CBS4. “We just all kind of stand here and reminisce about the days that we had them here.”

Bryce King was 23, and Abby Scheibelhut was 26 when they died.

“We come a lot,” Scheibelhut’s stepfather, Dan Wray said, referencing the location of the crash.

“It’s devastating,” Scheibelhut’s mother, Cathy Wray, replied.

“It is,” Dan Wray added. “But we also feel a closeness to Abby here.”

The families who were strangers then are now bonded over tragedy, trying to channel their pain into action – calling for harsher impaired driving laws, and hoping their stories reach people who need to hear them.

“If you can afford to go drinking, you can afford an Uber,” Dan Wray said. “If you can’t, call us.”

The driver, Noah Wells, took a plea deal and was sentenced to 18 years for causing both deaths while drunk behind the wheel. His trial kept both families busy for a year. Now that it’s over, they say they’re all tending to wounds that time hasn’t healed.

“The grief is raw and real,” Bryce King’s mother, Amanda King, said. “It doesn’t get easier, it just gets different.”

How they decorate for Christmas has also changed. The site where Bryce is buried is adorned with wreaths and colorful ornaments.

“I thought he needed a Christmas tree this year and somebody else brought him one too,” King said, admiring the decorations.

232 others died in 2021 because of drunk drivers on Indiana roads – in crashes that sent indelible ripple effects through countless lives.

“The last words I say to people are I love you, be careful,” Amanda King said. “Because I know those are the last words I said to Bryce the morning of the accident.”

In spite of the pain while discussing their daughter, Dan and Cathy Wray will crack a smile if you ask them about times they feel like Bryce and Abby are with them.

“They usually come in pairs,” Cathy Wray explained. “We say that because we are visited by, we call it mother nature, or holy moments.”

They even got to show us one of those moments in real-time, happening just feet from Bryce’s headstone. A pair of woodpeckers appeared on a tree, popping in and out of view.

“When you’re in the position that we’re in, you look for things like that,” Amanda King said. “That gives you a sense of – they’re with you.”

“They just – they let us know that they’re near,” Dan Wray said.

“I’m glad we came,” Cathy Wray said.

State Police have said the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day is the busiest time of year for drunk driving patrols. That’s why the families felt especially compelled to speak out. They work closely with organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving, committed to spreading awareness.

“Hug them tight,” Amanda King added. “I know kids can frustrate you but when they’re gone, they’re gone. You don’t get that opportunity back.”