HSE teacher awaits antibody treatment as health officials call for plasma donations

INDIANAPOLIS — The wife of a Hamilton Southeastern Schools social studies teacher is echoing the call of health officials in central Indiana, who are asking those who’ve recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma.

Leah Wagoner, of Fishers, says her husband Neil tested positive for COVID-19 on November 7. A few days later, his condition worsened enough to send him to the ICU at Community Hospital North, where he is currently on 70% oxygen.

“The doctors are telling me that he needs convalescent COVID-19 plasma,” Leah Wagoner said. “But there’s currently none available.”

Representatives at Versiti Blood Center say the current plasma supply for antibody treatments can’t keep up with the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

“More COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors are desperately needed,” said Versiti spokesperson Zachary Warren. “Local hospitals need those who have recovered from COVID to help out, as their donation of COVID convalescent plasma could be lifesaving for those who are currently hospitalized.”

Officials at Community Heath Network, including President and CEO Bryan Mills, say antibodies from convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients has proven very effective in treating the virus. That’s why Mills donated plasma for the 11th time Monday since he tested positive eight months ago.

“We’ve had all kinds of stories within our own organization of people that have recovered and they believe plasma has helped them do that,” Mills said. “When I found out that I have antibodies and I could donate these and this would help other people, I said I’m glad to do that.”

“My reaction is to contact everybody I can and ask them to donate, or have somebody that they know that’s had COVID-19 to donate,” Leah Wagoner said. “I believe that people have just forgotten that it’s something that they can do, because they couldn’t do it before.”

Leah says she’s hopeful that her husband will recover from the virus. She hopes he will become the most recent patient to benefit from someone else’s decision to donate their plasma.

“He wanted to send out a thank you to everybody who is working in the hospital system, and everybody who’s trying to help,” she said.

If you have recently recovered from COVID-19 and you’re interested in learning more about donating your plasma, you can find out more at Versiti’s website.