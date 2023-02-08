HOWARD CO., Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in a homicide investigation involving the death of his 41-year-old wife.

Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to the disappearance of Sandra L. Wilson, 41, on Tuesday morning.

Sandra L. Wilson, 41

Around 11 a.m., deputies and detectives went into Wilson’s home at 1105 Arundel Drive and found her body. She was pronounced deceased on scene by the Howard County Coroner.

Over the next 11 hours, authorities gathered evidence and began following up on leads throughout the city of Kokomo and the county as a whole.

The next afternoon, around 1 p.m. Wednesday, a forensic pathologist conducted Wilson’s autopsy and concluded that she died of physical blunt trauma. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Jeremy N. Wilson, 42

Throughout the investigation, the sheriff’s office said detectives have been unable to find Sandra’s husband, Jeremy N. Wilson.

The 42-year-old man, police said, is being considered a person of interest in his wife’s death. He has an active, no-bond warrant out for his arrest.

Jeremy Wilson is believed to be in possession of one of the following cars:

A silver 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe IN: 834BZW

A white 2006 Chevrolet Impala IN: SO507



Anyone with information on Jeremy’s location is being asked to call the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at (765) 457-1105.