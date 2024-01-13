HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Howard County Sheriff’s K9 has been laid to rest.

Photo of K9 Nelson courtesy of the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office held a private ceremony on Saturday to celebrate the life of K9 Nelson. He was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer before he died.

Nelson served Howard and Tipton counties for nine years, per HCSO. During that time, he completed 236 tracking details, made three criminal apprehensions, seized more than $85,000 in cash and located more than 20 pounds of illegal narcotics.

Nelson received recognition from the American Police Hall of Fame and garnered the fastest K9 award from the National FEMA K9 Conference.

According to HCSO’s press release, Nelson loved camping, carrots and kongs. He also enjoyed sleeping by himself on the couch every night.

HCSO indicated that Nelson traveled to Canada during his life. He was also capable of opening Christmas presents by himself and had birthday parties thrown for him.